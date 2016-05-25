BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Invesco Perpetual, part of investment manager Invesco Ltd , appointed Thomas Moore to join its Henley fixed interest investment team in June.
Moore joins from Morgan Stanley & Co, where he was managing director and head of European credit analytics. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.