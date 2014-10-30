NEW YORK Oct 30 Invesco Ltd, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that its third-quarter profit rose 12.2 percent as investors added money to their active funds.

The Atlanta-based money manager said net profit rose to $256 million, or 59 cents per share, from $228.1 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York Editing by W Simon)