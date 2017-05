BOSTON, April 30 U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd on Tuesday said its first-quarter profit jumped 15 percent, as investors poured money into the firm's actively managed funds and its Powershares line of exchange-traded index funds.

The Atlanta-based firm's net income attributable to common shareholders was $222.2 million, or 49 cents per share, up from $193.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.