April 30 U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit jumped 14.6 percent, beating Wall Street expectations, as investors poured money into the firm's funds amid a buoyant stock market.

Shares of Atlanta-based Invesco jumped 5 percent to $31.19 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Great quarter and exactly the upside we and investors have been waiting for," Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr said in a research note. "Things seem to be clicking at (Invesco) and the stock is cheap - expect a positive reaction to these results."

Gains from the stock market boosted assets under management by $31.4 billion during the quarter. Investors added a net $19.2 billion during the quarter, including $8.4 billion to active accounts and $6.4 billion to index accounts.

The firm's net income attributable to common shareholders was $222.2 million, or 49 cents per share, up from $193.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Invesco earned 52 cents a share, better than the 47 cents expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall, assets under management totaled $729.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, an 8.4 percent rise over year-ago levels.

Before Tuesday, Invesco shares were up 13.9 percent this year, outpacing the 11.8 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.