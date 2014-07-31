BRIEF-ENBD REIT engages Shuaa Capital International as liquidity provider
* Announces that it has engaged Shuaa Capital International Ltd. as a liquidity provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, July 31 Invesco Ltd, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit rose 35.5 percent as strong markets boosted the company's assets under management.
The Atlanta-based money manager said net profit rose to $274.5 million, or 63 cents per share, from $202.6 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Q1 net profit 13.9 million riyals versus 14.2 million riyals year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pliJZ4) Further company coverage: