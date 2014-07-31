NEW YORK, July 31 Invesco Ltd, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit rose 35.5 percent as strong markets boosted the company's assets under management.

The Atlanta-based money manager said net profit rose to $274.5 million, or 63 cents per share, from $202.6 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)