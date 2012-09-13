LONDON, Sept 13 Invesco Perpetual has hired
three senior fund managers from rival funds firm Standard Life
Investments to form its newly set up multi-asset team at
its base in Henley, west of London.
The trio of Standard Life investment directors Richard
Batty, David Jubb and David Millar are due to start at Invesco
Perpetual, a UK arm of Atlanta based group Invesco,
early next year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
"Structural changes in regulation and investor requirements
are highlighting demand for multi-asset products in the UK,"
said Ian Trevers, head of distribution at Invesco Perpetual, in
a statement.
A fourth director specialising in global equities, Lance
Phillips, is also leaving Standard Life, but a spokesman for the
Edinburgh-based fund manager did not disclose his plans.
Standard Life said in a statement there would be no change
to its investment processes as it announced Wesley McCoy was
returning to the firm as an investment director in the Global
Equity team.
He first joined the group in 1999 before leaving in 2008 to
pursue charity work,
Standard Life's Steve Weeple will take over the global
equities portfolios managed previously by Phillips, reporting to
head of equities David Cumming. Ian Pizer will move from
Standard Life's government bonds team to the multi-asset
investing team, reporting to Guy Stern.
Roger Sadewsky, who co-manages with Pizer an absolute-return
bond strategy, will also now work more closely with the multi-
asset team.
Neil Richardson will be responsible for overseeing absolute
return equity strategies within the multi-asset investing team,
Standard Life said.