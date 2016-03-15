March 15 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, appointed Jim Goldie and Michael Delew to its capital markets team.

Goldie, who joins as head of ETF capital markets for EMEA, was previously ETF and capital markets specialist at Vanguard.

Delew, who was appointed ETF capital markets research analyst, previously worked for Invesco PowerShares in the United States for about five years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)