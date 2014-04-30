Homebuilder PulteGroup's profit rises 9.9 pct
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
April 30 Invesco Real Estate:
* Invesco real estate selected to manage eur 533m of value add assets for Doughty Hanson's funds
* This includes 533 mln euros worth of value-add assets in Spain, Italy and UK
* Terms have been agreed with IRE to take over asset management of assets within Doughty Hanson's value-add funds
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
LAGOS, April 25 The Nigerian naira was quoted 18.3 percent weaker for portfolio investors on Tuesday compared with the interbank rate, a day after the central bank said it would allow investors to trade the currency at market determined rates.