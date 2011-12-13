* Comcast, Pfizer, Citigroup among top holdings

* Likes banks, diversified pharma stocks

* Reducing consumer staples, some media stocks

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

Dec 13 Invesco Van Kampen Comstock Fund sees long-term gains in the undervalued stocks of financial and pharmaceutical companies, but considers consumer staples as expensive.

Kevin Holt, who co-manages about $8 billion in assets at the large-cap fund, told Reuters that the European crisis has been a drag on the banking stocks and that it remains the main danger.

The KBW Bank Index has fallen over 27 percent since the beginning of this year, compared with the broader S&P Index's 2 percent declined in the same period.

However, Holt said valuations of banking stocks already reflect a lot of write-offs that are not likely to happen, and the balance sheets of big banks look much better than they did at the peak of the recent economic downturn.

"We see large banks like Citigroup Inc and JP Morgan Chase & Co accumulating a lot of excess capital."

As of Sept. 30, both Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase featured on the fund's top ten holdings.

"Once the smoke clears in Europe, we are going to see very large buybacks and very large dividend increases for these stocks (Citi and JPM)," the fund manager said.

The fund has slipped about 4.1 percent this year, compared with a 2.4 percent decline in the benchmark Russell 1000 Value Index.

Thomson Reuters' Lipper assigns the fund a four rating on a scale of one to five, five being the best, for total return. It rates the fund five for consistent return.

FIRM ON PHARMA

This is a good time to invest in diversified pharmaceutical companies as apprehensions about many small-molecule drugs losing their patents in 2013-14 are driving short-term players away, Holt said.

The market is discounting earnings for some pharma names by 30-40 percent below what the fund's models show, he said.

Holt plans to raise stake in Merck & Co, which formed 1.76 percent of the fund's portfolio, as of Sept. 30. The stock has lost more than a tenth of its value this year.

The fund plans to build large positions in pharma companies with diversified product lines that can help them withstand the 2013-14 patents cliff, the fund manager said.

PRICEY CONSUMER STAPLES

Holt does not fancy consumer staples, given their inflated valuations.

Investors' love for this relatively secure sector is making the stocks fast approach their fair value, he said.

The fund currently holds stakes in Kraft Foods Inc, Coca Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc.

Holt, who looks at price-earnings ratio as a key metric while picking IT stocks, thinks the sector is inexpensive, and likes Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft Corp for their strong cashflow generation.

Media companies have been the largest contributor to the fund's performance over the last three years, but the fund is realigning its portfolio as many of the media stocks it bought in 2008 are approaching their fair value, Holt said.

The fund shed its stake in DirecTV about two months ago, and reduced some of its holdings in Viacom Inc.