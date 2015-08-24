NEW YORK Aug 24 Volume in Investment Technology
Group's private stock trading venue fell by nearly half
in the week-and-a-half after the brokerage disclosed it was near
a record settlement with regulators over violations in its
so-called "dark pool," industry data showed.
ITG announced on July 29 it had set aside $20.3 million to
settle charges it ran a secret proprietary trading desk that
profited from confidential customer information within its
private stock trading venue, or "dark pool," in 2010 and into
2011.
Volume in the dark pool dropped 17.9 percent the week of
July 27, and fell another 32.8 percent by the end of the
following week, for a total of 44.9 percent, according to data
released on Monday by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority.
On Aug. 12, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said
ITG admitted to the wrongdoing and agreed a penalty of $18
million, disgorgement of around $2.1 million and prejudgment
interest of around $250,000.
Dark pools are anonymous trading venues that do not display
pre-trade information and were originally meant as places to
trade large blocks of stock with minimal market impact. There
are around 40 of the broker-run trading venues competing for
much of the same business as more heavily regulated public stock
exchanges.
Regulators have increased their scrutiny of dark pools, with
the SEC fining UBS Group AG $14.4 million in January
for violations in its dark pool. In June 2014, New York's
attorney general brought a lawsuit against Barclays for alleged
fraud within its dark pool.
Shares of ITG were up 2.3 percent at $16.39 on Monday, but
are still down 31.5 percent since July 29.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bill Rigby)