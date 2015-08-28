BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 28 Investment Technology Group said on Friday that it was open for business after an operations issue at a data center it uses forced the brokerage to close its U.S. private trading venue, or "dark pool," on Thursday afternoon.
ITG said it moved its operations over to backup systems following the issues at the data center operated by CenturyLink Inc, which could lead to intermittent delays and slower than normal operations.
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.