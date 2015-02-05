BRIEF-Boeing says it continues to have significant gap in negotiations over pricing with Spirit Aerosystems
* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing
Feb 5 Research broker Investment Technology Group Inc promoted 10 people to managing directors of various divisions.
The new managing directors are Sabitha Arputham, Michael Barclay, Frank DiMarco, Brian Fenske, Michael Ferrante, Scott Kurland, Thomas Labenz, Kevin Law, Colleen Ruane, and Sheryl Weaver.
They hold senior positions in client service, trading, technology, analytics, finance and human resources. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
