April 13 Investment Technology Group Inc , a broker and financial technology provider, appointed Saro Jahani managing director and head of global technology architecture, effective Thursday.

Jahani, who will also be a member of ITG's technology executive committee, was previously chief information officer of derivatives trading exchange trueEX Group LLC.

He will report to Chief Technology Officer David Meitz. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)