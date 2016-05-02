ABU DHABI May 2 Invest AD, an Abu Dhabi investment company, said on Monday that it had appointed Faras al-Ramahi as its new chief executive.

Ramahi was previously advisor to the chairman of Abu Dhabi's green energy firm Masdar, and before that worked in asset management, corporate finance and investment banking.

He replaces Nazem al-Kudsi, who left last year. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)