DOHA, Sept 16 Bahrain-based Investcorp said on Monday it was seeking to offer to repurchase up to 100,000 of its preference shares.

The amount of shares represents 19.4 percent of the company's total preference shares outstanding, Investcorp said in a statement.

Investcorp had $11.5 billion in assets under management on December 31, 2012.

