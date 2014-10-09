BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
DUBAI Oct 9 Investcorp said on Thursday that its executive chairman and chief executive Nemir Kirdar would retire on June 30, 2015 after more than 30 years leading the alternative investment firm.
Mohammed al-Shroogi, currently president of Gulf business at the Bahrain-based company, and Rishi Kapoor, chief financial officer, will be appointed co-CEOs from next July 1, subject to regulatory approval, a statement said.
Mohammed al-Ardhi, a non-executive board director since September 2008, will succeed Kirdar as executive chairman. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2p9nDIB) Further company coverage: