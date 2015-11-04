DUBAI Nov 4 Investcorp wants to more than double its assets under management in the next seven years under a new strategy which it believes will propel it into the top tier of global investment companies, its executive chairman told Reuters.

Under the new plan, which Mohammed al-Ardhi will unveil at his first company investor day since taking on the role in July, the alternative investment firm will expand the products it offers in its existing markets and will also make acquisitions.

This aims to achieve $25 billion of assets under management (AUMs) in the medium term, up from around $11 billion currently, with net profit tripling over the same time frame. It was $116.7 million in the 2014-15 financial year.

"My eyes are not on regional players but global ones, and we like to think that the story of Blackstone, of CVC [Capital Partners], is what we can replicate and what we can go after," Ardhi said.

Ardhi would not be drawn on its acquisition plans but said it could buy real estate firms with existing clients or hedge funds which it could add to its own business.

Investcorp is one of the oldest Middle Eastern private equity houses and the man who helped found the business in 1982, Nemir Kirdar, stepped down as executive chairman in June, although he remains chairman of the board.

It has traditionally sought to invest Middle Eastern money in its home region and into the United States and Europe, targeting private equity deals as well as investments in real estate and hedge funds.

To grow, Ardhi said there would be more of the same but it would also bring its full product range to these markets, such as investing in real estate in Europe for the first time, before increasing its presence further down the road into the Far East and India.

It will also expand fundraising outside the Middle East, into Europe and the United States, but Ardhi dismissed suggestions this was due to Gulf investors having less cash to invest because of lower oil prices.

"The oil price has nothing to do with it. The (Middle East) market is so big and the clients have more ability and more opportunities to invest, so we're bringing a fresh strategy for them for growth in the future."

Part of growing the assets under management would involve searching for larger deals than before, Ardhi said, such as deals worth up to $1 billion compared with transactions in the $100 million to $300 million range that the firm traditionally looked for.

Joint investing in deals could also be a route to larger deal sizes, Ardhi said, which would be another departure from how Investcorp has operated previously.

A follow-on to its $1 billion Gulf Opportunity Fund was also being planned, although Ardhi declined to elaborate as the details were still being worked out internally, including whether the fund would remain purely Gulf-focused or include the wider Middle East region. (Editing by Jane Merriman)