DUBAI Nov 4 Investcorp wants to more
than double its assets under management in the next seven years
under a new strategy which it believes will propel it into the
top tier of global investment companies, its executive chairman
told Reuters.
Under the new plan, which Mohammed al-Ardhi will unveil at
his first company investor day since taking on the role in July,
the alternative investment firm will expand the products it
offers in its existing markets and will also make acquisitions.
This aims to achieve $25 billion of assets under management
(AUMs) in the medium term, up from around $11 billion currently,
with net profit tripling over the same time frame. It was $116.7
million in the 2014-15 financial year.
"My eyes are not on regional players but global ones, and we
like to think that the story of Blackstone, of CVC [Capital
Partners], is what we can replicate and what we can go after,"
Ardhi said.
Ardhi would not be drawn on its acquisition plans but said
it could buy real estate firms with existing clients or hedge
funds which it could add to its own business.
Investcorp is one of the oldest Middle Eastern private
equity houses and the man who helped found the business in 1982,
Nemir Kirdar, stepped down as executive chairman in June,
although he remains chairman of the board.
It has traditionally sought to invest Middle Eastern money
in its home region and into the United States and Europe,
targeting private equity deals as well as investments in real
estate and hedge funds.
To grow, Ardhi said there would be more of the same but it
would also bring its full product range to these markets, such
as investing in real estate in Europe for the first time, before
increasing its presence further down the road into the Far East
and India.
It will also expand fundraising outside the Middle East,
into Europe and the United States, but Ardhi dismissed
suggestions this was due to Gulf investors having less cash to
invest because of lower oil prices.
"The oil price has nothing to do with it. The (Middle East)
market is so big and the clients have more ability and more
opportunities to invest, so we're bringing a fresh strategy for
them for growth in the future."
Part of growing the assets under management would involve
searching for larger deals than before, Ardhi said, such as
deals worth up to $1 billion compared with transactions in the
$100 million to $300 million range that the firm traditionally
looked for.
Joint investing in deals could also be a route to larger
deal sizes, Ardhi said, which would be another departure from
how Investcorp has operated previously.
A follow-on to its $1 billion Gulf Opportunity Fund was also
being planned, although Ardhi declined to elaborate as the
details were still being worked out internally, including
whether the fund would remain purely Gulf-focused or include the
wider Middle East region.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)