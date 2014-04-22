DUBAI, April 22 Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based accessories brand Totes Isotoner Corp in partnership with private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co.

No terms were disclosed for the purchase from MidOcean Partners and Bruckmann, Rosser, Sherrill & Co.

Investcorp's president for Gulf business, Mohammed al-Shroogi, said the investment would help Totes Isotoner expand both its geographical footprint and its product range.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Totes Isotoner sells umbrellas, gloves, slippers and other weather-related accessories. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)