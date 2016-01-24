* Investcorp's largest deal in Mideast - sources

By David French

DUBAI, Jan 24 Investcorp has acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia's Bindawood Holding, which controls supermarket chains Bindawood and Danube in the kingdom, according to a statement from the alternative investment firm on Sunday.

While the statement did not disclose either a value for the transaction or the size of the stake purchased, two sources with knowledge of the deal said it was Investcorp's largest ever investment in the Middle East.

The executive chairman of the Bahrain-based firm told Reuters in November that Investcorp was looking to make bigger investments as part of a new strategy to more than double its assets under management in the next seven years.

The pair manage around 40 supermarkets and hypermarkets in the kingdom, with Bindawood focusing on mid-market customers and Danube targeting more affluent consumers.

Investcorp's investment will allow the company to pursue an aggressive expansion plan which will target opening more than 30 new stores in the coming years, according to the statement.

It is Investcorp's sixth investment in Saudi Arabia, with one of the sources saying that its value surpassed what Investcorp paid for jewellery company L'Azurde - what was previously the investment firm's biggest Middle Eastern deal.

For Bindawood, the transaction will help the firm structure its expansion as well as provide experience in institutionalising the company, Abdulrazzaq Bindawood, chairman of the board of Bindawood Holding, said in the statement.

The deal is further evidence of investor appetite for Saudi Arabian retail names, as the potential stemming from the kingdom's young and increasingly wealthy population ensures the sector retains its allure despite concerns over the impact of lower oil prices on the Saudi economy.

Negotiations continue on a sale of supermarket chain Al Raya for Foodstuff Co, and private equity firms are said to be studying potential bids for gym chain Bodymasters. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)