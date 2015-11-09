DUBAI Nov 9 Bahrain's Investcorp Bank on Monday said it has bought the Hedge Fund of Funds business unit of the United States' SSARIS Advisors for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition seems part of the Bahraini firm's aim to more than double its assets under management within seven years.

The unit has about $800 million in advisory and discretionary assets, Investcorp said in a statement. Four senior employees from the unit will join Investcorp's New York office.

SSARIS Advisors is an investment manager of absolute return hedge fund and commodity strategies, according to its website.

"This transaction ... is part of our drive to expand product lines and grow assets under management," Investcorp executive chairman Mohammed al-Ardhi said in the statement.

"This acquisition will create value for our investors and shareholders and enhance our ability to generate returns."

As of June 30, Investcorp had $10.6 billion in total assets under management, of which about $4.1 billion was under its hedge fund business.

SSARIS Advisors could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours.

