DUBAI Jan 24 Investcorp has acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia's Bindawood Holding, which controls supermarket chains Bindawood and Danube in the kingdom, according to a statement from the alternative investment firm on Sunday.

The pair manage around 40 supermarkets and hypermarkets in the kingdom, with Bindawood focusing on mid-market customers and Danube targeting more affluent consumers.

The statement did not disclose either a value for the transaction or the size of the stake purchased. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)