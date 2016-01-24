BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
DUBAI Jan 24 Investcorp has acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia's Bindawood Holding, which controls supermarket chains Bindawood and Danube in the kingdom, according to a statement from the alternative investment firm on Sunday.
The pair manage around 40 supermarkets and hypermarkets in the kingdom, with Bindawood focusing on mid-market customers and Danube targeting more affluent consumers.
The statement did not disclose either a value for the transaction or the size of the stake purchased. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent