BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
DUBAI Aug 15 Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp said on Monday it had acquired Nebulas Solutions, a British cybersecurity services firm.
It did not disclose the value of the acquisition, but said Nebulas would be combined with Investcorp-owned SecureLink Group, which provides cybersecurity services in Benelux and Nordic countries, and the combined company targeted revenue of 235 million euros ($263 mln) in 2016.
Investcorp reported a 45 percent drop in second-half net profit last week. However, it also said it aimed to more than double its assets under management in the next five to seven years from the current level of $10.8 billion, and said it had sold British snack foods maker Tyrrells to Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands for an enterprise value of 300 million pounds ($387 mln). ($1 = 0.8954 euros) ($1 = 0.7744 pounds) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)