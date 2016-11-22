DUBAI Nov 22 Investcorp has bought a
stake in Saudi Arabia's Al Borg Medical Laboratories, one of the
largest private medical laboratory chains in the Gulf, it said
on Tuesday.
The alternative investment firm did not disclose the size of
the stake or the amount it was investing, although a source
close to the deal said Investcorp was investing in the range of
$100 million to $200 million for a 30 to 40 percent stake in the
company.
Investcorp, which expects to reach its target of $25 billion
for assets under management (AUM) next year, has made several
investments in the past 12 months, most recently the
debt-management business of Britain's 3i Group PLC for
222 million pounds ($277 million).
Al Borg has 53 laboratories across eight countries in the
Gulf and Africa, offering medical laboratory testing services to
hospitals, clinics, companies and individuals.
The companies said the investment would help Al Borg to
expand in the kingdom and further afield in the region.
"The healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia is highly defensive
and underpinned by favourable demographics, supportive
regulations and greater medical awareness," said Mohammed
al-Shroogi, co-chief executive of Bahrain-based Investcorp.
Investcorp's last investment in Saudi Arabia was in January
2016 when it invested in Bindawood Holding, one of the leading
supermarket and hypermarket chains in the kingdom.
($1 = 0.8010 pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)