(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI Oct 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp
said on Thursday that its executive chairman and chief executive
Nemir Kirdar would retire next June after more than 30 years
leading the alternative investment firm he helped to set up.
Succession planning is expected to be a key theme in the
coming years in the Gulf, as a large number of companies -- in
particular family-owned businesses -- pass control from a
patriarchal figurehead who has built up the firm to a new
generation of business leaders.
Mohammed al-Shroogi, president of Gulf business at
Investcorp, and Rishi Kapoor, chief financial officer, will be
appointed co-CEOs from July 1 next year, subject to regulatory
approval, a statement said.
Mohammed al-Ardhi, a non-executive board director since
September 2008, will succeed Kirdar as executive chairman.
Kirdar, who is in his late-70s, helped to found the company
in 1982 and has served as its CEO since then. He will work with
the three men between now and his retirement date on June 30 to
hand over control of the business.
Ardhi, a former head of Oman's Royal Air Force and chairman
of National Bank of Oman, will be responsible for
Investcorp's strategy as well as promoting and building up the
firm's brand, a spokesman told Reuters.
Meanwhile, Shroogi and Kapoor, who joined the firm in 2009
and 1992 respectively, will be in charge of the day-to-day
running of Investcorp and managing its performance and its
relationships with clients, banks and regulators.
Investcorp had $11.4 billion of assets under management as
of June 30 this year.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia/Keith
Weir)