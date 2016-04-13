PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Alternative investment fund Investcorp appointed motorcycle maker Ducati Motor Holding SpA's former CEO Federico Minoli a corporate investment advisory director.
Bahrain-based Investcorp's advisory directors in Europe help the company assess potential investment opportunities and provide support to companies in its portfolio.
Minoli has over 30 years of experience in leading businesses owned by global private equity funds.
He was the CEO and chairman of Ducati from 1996 to 2007. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to push for an extension of supply cuts into 2018.