* Mubadala buying 20 pct in two parts - statement
* Deal at similar value to $138 mln Sept. stake sale -
co-CEO
* Talks ongoing with other institutional investors - chair
(Adds detail, context)
By David French
DUBAI, July 28 Abu Dhabi state investment fund
Mubadala will become the largest shareholder of
Investcorp after agreeing a deal to acquire 20 percent
of the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm, it was
announced on Thursday.
The purchase comes as Investcorp, with around $11 billion of
assets under management, is implementing a new strategy aimed at
catapulting it into the top tier of global investment firms by
doubling its assets by 2022.
The firm has been busy in recent months, buying into Italian
menswear company Corneliani and cyber security firm Coresec
Systems, as well as numerous real estate assets in the United
States.
Now, it has brought in Mubadala -- itself going through a
transformation as it merges with fellow Abu Dhabi state fund
International Petroleum Investment Company -- to help strengthen
its investor base with institutional support, having
traditionally been owned by wealthy Gulf families.
"Once we were clear in our mind on the vision that we want
to take this firm to, and we decided what kind of partners we
want to have, it became clear that Mubadala was one of the most
important investors that we could work with," Executive Chairman
Mohammed al-Ardhi said on a media conference call.
Mubadala will buy 9.99 percent of Investcorp immediately,
and a further 10.01 percent following regulatory approvals,
which Ardhi expected would take around two months. He added
Mubadala bought mostly treasury shares held by Investcorp and no
existing shareholders sold stock.
The statement did not disclose the transaction's value, but
Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said on the call the valuation
was "consistent" with when an undisclosed Gulf institution paid
$138 million for a 9.9 percent stake in September.
Talks were also happening with other potential institutional
investors and further stake sales could take place as soon as
next year, Ardhi said.
He also placed doubt on its future on the Bahrain stock
exchange, when asked if the company could go private, saying as
Investcorp grows, "the question of listing" will be approached
at the right time.
Mubadala will get a seat on Investcorp's board, while the
pair could pursue joint investment opportunities going forward,
Ardhi said.
When asked about future deals, Kapoor said Investcorp was
working on a few opportunities in the U.S. and Europe, including
a business services company, one in retail distribution, a
consumer goods firm and a company that dealt with staple goods.
An investment in Saudi was also being studied, Kapoor added.
Sources told Reuters in June that Investcorp was one of three
bidders for a minority stake in Al Borg Medical Laboratories.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Alexandra Hudson)