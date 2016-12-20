BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
DUBAI Dec 20 Investcorp Bank has agreed to sell its stake in cybersecurity company Optiv Security Inc to private equity firm KKR & Co, the Bahrain-based private equity investor said in a bourse statement Tuesday.
KKR & Co said on Dec. 6 it would acquire Denver, Colorado-based Optiv from majority owner Blackstone Group LP , Investcorp and Sverica and other investors.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Investcorp said Optiv management and Blackstone would continue to hold a minority interest in the company.
Optiv was created in 2015 from the merger of cybersecurity companies FishNet Security and Accuvant, in which Blackstone made a majority investment in 2014.
Optiv filed for an IPO last month, with a nominal fundraising target of $100 million. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering