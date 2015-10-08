BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
(Corrects company name to POC from POP in headline, and first and second paragraphs)
DUBAI Oct 8 Bahrain-based Investcorp said it has acquired sports equipment manufacturer POC for $65 million from its U.S. based parent Black Diamond, the alternative investment firm said on Thursday.
Sweden-based POC makes gear for skiing and cycling. The acquisition comes almost a year after Investcorp bought motorcycling protection gear maker Dainese.
"There are synergies between the two businesses that will be explored in the future," Investcorp said in a statement.
Investcorp's acquisitions this year include United States school provider Nobel Learning, a portfolio of residential properties for around $300 million and a majority stake in a Turkish vehicle tracking system.
Black Diamond Equipment is a Utah-based manufacturer of equipment for climbing, skiing and mountain sports. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50%