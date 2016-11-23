BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
DUBAI Nov 23 Investcorp said on Wednesday its U.S.-based real estate division had bought a portfolio of properties in the Boston and Denver metropolitan areas for about $250 million.
The five investments included 20 buildings and 1.8 million square feet of office, industrial, flexible and laboratory space, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said in a statement.
On Tuesday, investment management firm Arcapita, also based in Bahrain, said it had bought three housing schemes for senior citizens in the metropolitan areas surrounding Washington D.C. and Atlanta for about $110 million.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.