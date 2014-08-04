DUBAI Aug 4 Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 25 percent increase in net profit for its latest financial year on Monday.

Net profit grew to $131.2 million in the year to June 30, up from $104.9 million in the prior financial year, Investcorp said in a statement.

Fully diluted earnings per share jumped 84 percent over the same time period to $129 per ordinary share last year, while return on average equity was 16 percent.

Investcorp said its board had proposed paying a dividend of $15 per ordinary share for the year to June 30, with a full dividend of 12 percent on preference shares. The payout for ordinary shareholders is in line with the figure for the previous financial year, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by David French)