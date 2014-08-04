* Annual net profit $131.2 mln, up 25 pct - statement
* Higher deal-making, fundraising behind growth
* Dividend of $15 per ordinary share
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI, Aug 4 Bahrain-based alternative
investment fund Investcorp posted a 25 percent gain in
annual net profit on Monday, boosted by a resurgence in private
equity activity in the region.
Net profit rose to $131.2 million in the year ended June 30,
Investcorp said, citing higher activity in acquisitions, sales
of investments and the raising of new funds.
The activity reflects a return to deal-making by Middle
Eastern private equity firms after the global financial crisis,
when many were stuck with investments made at high premiums
during the preceeding boom and the trading of companies dried
up.
Investcorp said it returned around $1.3 billion to investors
from sales in eight firms, including stakes in German insulation
materials company Armacell and online payments business Skrill
Group - which it sold to CVC Capital Partners for 600 million
euros in August.
It also made a number of new investments totalling $609
million, including in U.S.-based accessories brand Totes
Isotoner Corp and U.K.-based snack food maker Tyrrells, and was
linked to high-profile deals for Italian fashion brands Versace
- in which it lost out to Blackstone - and Roberto
Cavalli, which it walked away from in June.
Funds raised by Investcorp totalled more than $1.9 billion
in the last financial year, it said, up 21 percent on the
previous year.
Investcorp said fully diluted earnings per ordinary share
jumped 84 percent over the prior-year period to $129, while the
return on equity was 16 percent - up from an average 11.4
percent per annum over the last five years.
Investcorp said its board had proposed paying a dividend of
$15 per ordinary share, with a full dividend of 12 percent on
preference shares.
The payout for ordinary shareholders is in line with the
previous financial year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Erica Billingham)