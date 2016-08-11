DUBAI Aug 11 Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 45.1 percent decrease in second-half net profit on Thursday.

The firm's net income for the second half of its financial year to June 30 was $39.2 million, down from $71.4 million a year earlier, Investcorp said in a bourse statement.

However, Investcorp also said its board had proposed paying a dividend of 24 cents per share for the financial year, up from 15 cents in the previous year. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)