RIYADH, June 29 Investcorp is seeking
more opportunities in Saudi Arabia, aiming to capitalise on the
kingdom's plans for a significant reform of its economy, the
co-chief executive of the alternative investment specialist said
on Wednesday.
Under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative the kingdom is
targeting greater diversification of its economy away from
hydrocarbon revenue, including measures to improve private
investment flows and privatisations of state assets, most
notably state oil giant Saudi Aramco.
"Vision 2030 has definitely led us to focus more on Saudi
Arabia. We believe the market now will offer more
opportunities," Investcorp's Mohammed al-Shroogi told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Among the sectors Shroogi considers to be "very attractive"
are health, education and food. The company has already invested
in the oil and gas sector in the kingdom.
Asked if it Investcorp is working on any specific
transactions, Shroogi said it is looking for a company in the
healthcare sector but declined to elaborate.
Sources told Reuters this month that Investcorp was one of
three private equity firms competing to acquire a minority stake
in Saudi Arabia's Al Borg Medical Laboratories.
Shroogi's comments were made on the sidelines of a listing
event for jewellery company L'azurde, which began
trading on the Saudi bourse on Wednesday after raising 477.3
million riyals ($127.28 million) from its initial public
offering this month. Investcorp was part of the consortium that
offered shares in the float.
The investment was part of its first Gulf Opportunity Fund
and Executive Chairman Mohammed al-Ardhi told Reuters in
November that Investcorp was planning a follow-up to the $1
billion fund.
When asked on Wednesday on the second fund's progress,
Shroogi said it is still concentrating on completing sales of
assets within the initial pool.
"When we complete a few more exits, then will be the time to
go to the market and raise a second fund," he said.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French; Editing by
David Goodman)