LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Bahrain's Investcorp has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, ING, J.P. Morgan and The Royal Bank of Scotland to arrange a series of investor meetings in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the U. S. commencing 17th October 2012.

One team will kick off meetings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on October 17 and then move to Singapore on October 18, Hong Kong on October 19 and Boston on October 22. A second team will meet investors in Zurich and Geneva on October 18, and then visit London on October 19 and New York on October 22.

A 144A/Reg S USD transaction may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)