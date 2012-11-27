* Sale to add $500 mln of distributable proceeds -Investcorp
* Investcorp bought FleetPride in June 2006
* Co raised $250 mln from a bond issue in November
DUBAI, Nov 27 U.S. private equity firm TPG has
acquired truck and trailer parts distributor FleetPride from
Bahrain's alternative asset manager Investcorp for
over $1 billion, Investcorp said in a statement on Tuesday.
Investcorp, which previously took public luxury brands Gucci
and Tiffany & Co, said the sale will add $500
million of distribution proceeds to the company and its
investors.
The Manama-based firm bought FleetPride, now the largest
truck and trailer parts distributor in North America, in 2006
and supported 31 different add-on acquisitions by the company to
expand its footprint, Investcorp said.
FleetPride's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation) increased from $52 million at the
time of acquisition to over $100 million forecasted for 2012,
the private equity firm said.
TPG, has a history of turning around retailers like U.S.
fashion house J. Crew and Taiwan family-run women's shoe
retailer Daphne.
It withdrew from a A$694 million takeover of Australian
surfwear retailer Billabong International Ltd in
October.
Investcorp is one of the largest private equity and hedge
fund company in the region and had $11.5 billion in assets under
management as at June 30.
It bought Danish luxury retailer Georg Jensen for $140
million earlier in November and raised $250 million from a
five-year international bond issue.