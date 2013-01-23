DUBAI Jan 23 Investcorp, one of the
Middle East's largest private equity houses, acquired a majority
stake in Kansas-based information security firm, FishNet
Security Inc, from Lake Capital, it said on Wednesday.
No value for the transaction was given.
The deal comes few days after Investcorp sold CCC
Information Services to U.S-headquartered Leonard Green &
Partners. The company had last year exited from truck and
trailer parts distributor FleetPride to private equity firm TPG
for over $1 billion.
Investcorp, which previously took public luxury brands Gucci
and Tiffany & Co, had $11.5 billion in assets
under management as at June 30 2012.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)