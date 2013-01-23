* Says acquired FishNet for slightly over $200 mln
* Investcorp says has deployed $750 mln of Gulf fund
* PE firm may look at raising new fund later in 2013
* Says will announce one more deal in Feb
(Adds comments from Investcorp executive)
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Jan 23 Investcorp, one of the
Middle East's largest private equity firms, may raise new money
from investors in 2013 and expects its $1 billion Gulf fund to
be fully invested by end-July, a senior executive said.
The firm also said on Wednesday it had bought U.S.
information security firm FishNet Security from private equity
firm Lake Capital.
The price was "slightly above" $200 million, Mohammed
al-Shroogi, Investcorp's president for the Gulf business told
Reuters in an interview.
"The real value of the acquisition will be realized in the
long-term when we expand the company and grow it into new
markets outside the US," Shroogi, who was previously Citigroup
Inc's chief executive for the United Arab Emirates, said.
Investcorp plans to expand FishNet's presence to Europe and
the Middle East post-acquisition, he said.
Private equity firms in the Middle East are looking to exit
investments and identify new acquisitions after a period of
consolidation following the global financial crisis.
Investcorp, which previously took public luxury brands Gucci
and Tiffany & Co, had $11.5 billion in assets
under management as of June 30 2012.
The company may raise a new fund in 2013 or decide to make
more direct investments, Shroogi said.
About $750 million of Investcorp's Gulf fund is currently
invested and the company expects to fully deploy the fund by the
end of July, the executive said, adding Investcorp was set to
announce another deal in February.
"We will announce a new deal in early Feb. It won't be a
Gulf company but will bring an international company into the
region," he said without giving additional details.
Investcorp's latest deal comes a few days after the private
equity firm sold CCC Information Services to U.S-headquartered
Leonard Green & Partners. The company had last year sold truck
and trailer parts distributor FleetPride to private equity firm
TPG for over $1 billion.
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and Helen Massy-Beresford)