BRIEF-DuPont expects pre-tax charges of $326 mln in 2017 - SEC filing
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing
Dec 3 Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative investment firm, appointed Gregory LaFiura to its hedge fund business as a principal in the manager research team with a focus on long/short equity strategies.
LaFiura will be responsible for sourcing and conducting due diligence on equity managers for Investcorp's fund of hedge funds and seeding platforms.
Prior to joining Investcorp, LaFiura spent nine years at Permal Group where he most recently served as a portfolio manager. He has also worked at Douglas C. Lane & Associates and Goldman Sachs Group. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S. House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.