Oct 24 Investcorp SA on Wednesday sold $250 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, ING, J.P. Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: INVESTCORP AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 8.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B NON-CALLABLE N/A