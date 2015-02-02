DUBAI Feb 2 Alternative investment fund
Investcorp posted a 5 percent rise in net income for
the first half of its fiscal year, it said on Monday.
The Bahrain-based company made a net income of $45.3 million
in the six months to December, compared with $43.34 million a
year earlier, the company said in a statement.
It completed the $1.43 billion sale of Berlin Packaging to
Oak Hill Capital Partners in October, having bought a majority
stake in the maker of rigid plastic, glass and metal containers
in 2007.
Founded in 1982, making it one of the oldest Middle Eastern
private equity houses, Investcorp is best known in the global
space for listing luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany
& Co, but has increasingly branched out into other
sectors too.
