BRIEF-PSG Group sees full-year HEPS 49.4 pct-50.9 pct higher
* Expects that FY HEPS will be between R9.95 and R10.05, being between 49.4 pct and 50.9 pct higher than R6.66 reported for year ended Feb. 29, 2016
DUBAI, Sept 15 Bahrain-based Investcorp said on Sunday it had acquired a 25 percent stake in Saudi Arabia's sports and fitness business Leejam Sports Co, the ninth investment in the company's $1 billion Gulf Opportunity Fund.
As part of the deal, Investcorp will have a board seat at Leejam and play an active role in growing the business, Investcorp said in an emailed statement. It did not reveal the purchase price.
Leejam, established in 2007 by chief executive Abdulmohsen Al Haqbani, operates over 62 locations in Saudi Arabia under the brand name Fitness Time and plans to open 22 new branches, including two in Dubai.
The deal is the asset manager's latest investment through its Gulf fund and comes three months after it bought a 38 percent stake in Saudi oil and gas services company Al Yusr Industrial Contracting Co for an undisclosed amount.
Investcorp had $11.5 billion in assets under management on Dec. 31, 2012. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Expects that FY HEPS will be between R9.95 and R10.05, being between 49.4 pct and 50.9 pct higher than R6.66 reported for year ended Feb. 29, 2016
PARIS, April 12 French oil and gas company Total said on Wednesday that its South Korean joint venture with Hanwha will invest $450 million in the group's refining and petrochemicals platform to expand capacity in order to meet growing demand from China.