JOHANNESBURG, April 24 South African bank and
fund manager Investec said the head of its Australia
business will step down later this year and it has not yet
decided on a replacement.
David Clarke, who led Investec Bank Australia for four
years, has given six months notice, spokeswoman Ursula Nobrega
said on Wednesday.
"I think he's felt he's done what he needed to do in our
Australian business," she said, adding that his replacement had
yet to be selected.
Australia contributed 11 percent of Investec's 2012 revenue,
according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with 59 percent from
South Africa and 30 percent from Britain and Europe.
Shares of Investec are up 4.6 percent this year,
outperforming a 3.5 percent decline in Johannesburg's benchmark
Top-40 index.