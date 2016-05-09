DUBAI May 9 Investec Bank, a lender
in the aviation market, has closed a $1 billion operating lease
transaction with Emirates Airline, it said on Monday.
The deal will pay for the delivery and sale and leaseback of
four A380-800s, the world's largest passenger jet, Investec said
in a statement.
Investec Aviation Finance has around $5 billion of aircraft
assets under management through its own balance sheet and
managed funds, it said.
It said the transaction included aircraft dating from 2013
and 2016. Investec, a specialist bank and asset manager,
acquired the 2013 aircraft from Stellwagen Finance, the holding
company for Aviation Finance Company (AFC), while the 2016
aircraft were delivered from Airbus, it said.
Investec, which operates mainly in South Africa and the
United Kingdom, acted as the sole arranger for both the
financing and leasing elements of the deal.
Financing was provided by banks and institutional investors
across the Middle East, Europe and Asia, Investec said without
elaborating. Islamic financing was involved in two of the
deliveries, it said.
