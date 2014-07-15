July 15 Investec Plc

* David Prosser has decided that it is appropriate time to retire and will therefore step down from boards on 08 August 2014

* Fani Titi, who along with Prosser, has served as joint chairman of boards from their appointment as joint chairmen in 2011, will assume role of sole chairman of boards, also with effect from 08 August 2014