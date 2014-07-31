July 31 Investec Plc :
* Operating costs increased by 1 pct compared to prior year.
An increase of 9 pct on a currency neutral basis to the three
months ended 30 June 2014
* Operating profit before goodwill, acquired intangibles,
non-operating items and taxation and after total non-controlling
interests is 10 pct ahead of prior year. An increase of 25 pct
on a currency neutral basis
* Since 31 March 2014, core loans and advances remained flat
at 17.2 billion stg - an increase of 2 pct on a currency neutral
basis
* Impairment losses on loans and advances decreased by 17
pct. A decrease of 10 pct on a currency neutral basis.
* Loans and advances as a percentage of customer deposits
were 73.6 pct (31 March 2014:72.0 pct)
