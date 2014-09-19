BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Sept 19 Investec Plc
* Investec pre-close briefing
* Group results have been negatively impacted by depreciation of average rand: pounds sterling exchange rate of approximate
* Wealth and investment division's results are expected to increase substantially and asset management is expected to report results ahead of prior year
* Impairments are expected to be approximately 12 pct lower than prior year
* H1 revenue (net of depreciation on operating leased assets) is expected to be marginally ahead of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [INVP.L INPJ.J INLJ.J]
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management