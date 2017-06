JOHANNESBURG, March 14 Investec PLC : * Says op. profit for year to end-March expected to be ca. 20% to 23% ahead of

the prior year * Says FY revenue (net of depreciation on operating leased assets) expected to

be 3% to 4% higher y/y * Says FY adjusted EPS in rands is expected to be 30% to 34% higher * Says expects credit loss ratio (excluding kensington) on total average loans

and advances to be between 0.83% to 0.88%