Feb 6 Investec PLC :
* Asset management reported results moderately ahead of the
prior year
* Wealth & investment's results increased substantially with
both divisions
* Total operating income in 9 months to December 31 is 1% ahead
of the prior year
* Loans and advances as a percentage of customer deposits were
72.0% (31 March 2013:71.3%).
* Impairment losses on loans and advances decreased by 26%.
* Operating costs increased by 2% compared to the prior year.
* Group expects to be in a position to communicate the outcome
of this process by 31 March 2014
* Since 31 March 2013 third party assets under management down
by 2% to GBP108.0 billion
* Exploring potential sale of kensington having received
certain expressions of interest
* Since March 31 customer accounts decreased by 10% to GBP22.1
billion - an increase of 3% on a currency neutral basis.
* On Australia unit, group expects to be in a position to
communicate the outcome of this process by 31 March 2014
* Since March 31 core loans and advances decreased by 9% to
GBP16.8 billion -an increase of 6% on a currency neutral basis.
* Australia unit divisions, in the meantime, will continue
servicing clients as