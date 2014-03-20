March 20 Investec PLC : * For year ending 31 March 2014, wealth & investment's results are expected to

increase substantially * For year ending 31 March 2014, asset management is expected to report results

moderately ahead of the prior year * Revenue is expected to be marginally behind the prior year - a n increase of

approximately 15% in rands * Recurring income as a percentage of total operating income is expected to be

approximately 72% (2013: 69%). * Potential sale of kensington is at an early stage in the process * Results have been negatively impacted by the depreciation of the rand: pounds

sterling exchange rate of about 20% * Operating profit is expected to be marginally ahead of the prior year - an

increase of approximately 28% in rands * Adjusted EPS in pounds expected to be 0% to 7% higher than prior year and

adjusted EPS in rands expected to be 22% to 27% higher * Core loans and advances decreased 10% to GBP16.6 billion for the period 31

March 2013 to 28 February 2014 * Overall group results have been negatively impacted by the depreciation of

