Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
March 20 Investec PLC : * For year ending 31 March 2014, wealth & investment's results are expected to
increase substantially * For year ending 31 March 2014, asset management is expected to report results
moderately ahead of the prior year * Revenue is expected to be marginally behind the prior year - a n increase of
approximately 15% in rands * Recurring income as a percentage of total operating income is expected to be
approximately 72% (2013: 69%). * Potential sale of kensington is at an early stage in the process * Results have been negatively impacted by the depreciation of the rand: pounds
sterling exchange rate of about 20% * Operating profit is expected to be marginally ahead of the prior year - an
increase of approximately 28% in rands * Adjusted EPS in pounds expected to be 0% to 7% higher than prior year and
adjusted EPS in rands expected to be 22% to 27% higher * Core loans and advances decreased 10% to GBP16.6 billion for the period 31
March 2013 to 28 February 2014 * Overall group results have been negatively impacted by the depreciation of
the rand * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F2' for BankUnited, Inc. (BankUnited) and BankUnited, N.A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), C