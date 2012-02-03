* Principal transactions down 31 pct

* Operating profit falls 5.6 pct (Adds details, background)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 - Investec, the South African investment bank and asset manager, reported a 5.6 percent dip in nine-month profit on Friday, hit by a decline in principal transaction income as the deal flow remains thin.

A $2 billion bank that is also listed in London, Investec has been building its wealth management and other fee-generating businesses to make up for shrinking demand for credit and as tougher regulations tie up more capital.

Investec announced last week it plans to buy Irish unlisted broker and wealth manager NCB for 32 million euros ($42 million), shortly after another acquisition of British investment bank Evolution Group for 233 million pounds in 2011.

Investec said earnings from principal transactions shrunk by nearly a third in the nine months to end December.

Net interest income was 7.7 percent above the previous year's while net fees and commissions increased by 16.3 percent.

Investec shares are up over 12 percent so far this year but had declined 0.46 percent to 49.51 rand at 1047 GMT, compared to a 0.55 percent fall in Johannesburg's index of blue chips

($1 = 0.7592 euros, $1 = 0.6321 British pounds) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)